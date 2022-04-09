FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.20

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.20 and traded as high as $59.16. FRP shares last traded at $58.84, with a volume of 5,725 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FRP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $555.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 90.38% and a return on equity of 0.95%.

In other FRP news, CFO John D. Baker III bought 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $47,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FRP by 113.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

