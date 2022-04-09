Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $9.45

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $9.00. Frontline shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 257,155 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Get Frontline alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Frontline by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.