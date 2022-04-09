Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $9.45

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $9.00. Frontline shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 257,155 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on FRO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Frontline by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.