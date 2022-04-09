Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Raised to GBX 800

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.18) to GBX 800 ($10.49) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRES. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.43) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.84) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.28) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,036.25 ($13.59).

FRES stock opened at GBX 778.80 ($10.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 707.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 806.95. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 610.60 ($8.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 997.60 ($13.08).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

