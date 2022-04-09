Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Trading 3.1% Higher

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. 9,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 23,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.04.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 3.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Wireless by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Wireless by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Franklin Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Wireless by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franklin Wireless by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

