Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Trading 3.1% Higher

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. 9,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 23,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.04.
Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 3.74%.
About Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL)
Franklin Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of wireless solutions and sale of wireless access products. It offers hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT), such as mobile hotspots, routers, and modems. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
