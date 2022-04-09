Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Franklin Resources traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 83806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after buying an additional 933,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,015,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $904,739,000 after buying an additional 935,684 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $288,455,000 after buying an additional 701,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,673,000 after buying an additional 144,639 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,289,000 after buying an additional 224,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

