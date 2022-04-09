Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$210.00 target price on the stock.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$179.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a C$194.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a C$144.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$196.73.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$209.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 17.39 and a quick ratio of 15.26. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$158.27 and a 1 year high of C$216.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$192.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$178.78.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.6300002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total transaction of C$1,007,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,512,689.34. Also, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,714,595. Insiders have sold 57,553 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,552 over the last three months.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

