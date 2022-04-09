Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $3,030,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $166.36 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $168.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.61 and a 200-day moving average of $141.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $174.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

