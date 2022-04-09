Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSM. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392,117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,160 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 940,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

