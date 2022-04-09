Fortive Co. (FTV) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on June 24th

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $59.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortive has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Citigroup cut their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Barclays PLC increased its position in Fortive by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,602,000 after buying an additional 124,246 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,440,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Fortive by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,382 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 620,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Fortive by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.