Ford Tamer Sells 48,051 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of -116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,731,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,019,000 after buying an additional 280,372 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.2% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

