Ford Tamer Sells 48,051 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of MRVL stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of -116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,731,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,019,000 after buying an additional 280,372 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.2% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
