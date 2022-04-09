Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,027 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 265,970 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $3,287,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

NYSE FL opened at $28.79 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

