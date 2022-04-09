Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 342.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,415,000 after purchasing an additional 215,105 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $311,181,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,634,000 after purchasing an additional 440,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,129,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,689 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMX. HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

