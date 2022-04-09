Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.08, but opened at $29.23. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Flywire shares last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 4,605 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLYW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $622,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,340 shares of company stock worth $2,429,683.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Flywire during the 1st quarter valued at $1,665,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $18,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,350 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $14,494,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Flywire by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

