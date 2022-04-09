Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $99,170,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $5,113,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $170.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.66. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.44 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.72.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

