First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) Shares Down 2.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.46 and last traded at $24.53. Approximately 2,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.