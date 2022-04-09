First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FCAL) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FCAL – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.56 and last traded at $50.63. Approximately 13,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 15,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67.

