First Quantum Minerals Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FQVLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

