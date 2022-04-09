First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.33 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter worth $448,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter worth $448,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

