First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

FIBK stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.03.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $499,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 21.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.