First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIBK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,266,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,815,000 after acquiring an additional 555,872 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 344,381 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,874,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2,062.6% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 231,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 220,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

FIBK opened at $34.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.03. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

