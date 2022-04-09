First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts have commented on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,326,000 after buying an additional 493,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,284,000 after buying an additional 3,403,610 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after buying an additional 876,707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,752,000 after buying an additional 479,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,534,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,605,000 after buying an additional 211,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

