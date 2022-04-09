First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $155.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.48. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

