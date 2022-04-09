First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $94.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.90 million and the lowest is $91.92 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $96.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $394.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.21 million to $403.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $424.57 million, with estimates ranging from $416.20 million to $443.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

FCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

About First Commonwealth Financial (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.