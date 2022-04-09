First Bank & Trust Sells 673 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $3,282,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 61.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 41,506 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 210.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $21.08. 746,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WWW shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.