First Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.39.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.53. 20,814,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,268,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $280.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.40. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.