First Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Neenah were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Neenah by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 93,877 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Neenah by 7.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Neenah during the third quarter worth $2,044,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Neenah by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neenah alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neenah in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NP stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 87,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,343. Neenah, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.11 million, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.73%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Neenah’s payout ratio is -127.52%.

In other news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah (Get Rating)

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.