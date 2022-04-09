First Bank & Trust Buys 288 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $79.10. 3,276,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

