Financial Survey: Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) and Its Competitors

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vallon Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Vallon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

5.6% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vallon Pharmaceuticals $100,000.00 -$9.30 million -0.97 Vallon Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.84 billion $239.37 million -1.76

Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vallon Pharmaceuticals. Vallon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vallon Pharmaceuticals N/A -102.14% -83.20% Vallon Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,344.30% -115.24% -11.47%

Risk and Volatility

Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -2.71, meaning that its share price is 371% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vallon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vallon Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6001 20508 42906 854 2.55

Vallon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 757.14%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 89.96%. Given Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vallon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Vallon Pharmaceuticals peers beat Vallon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel abuse-deterrent medications for central nervous system disorders. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. The company is also developing ADMIR, an abuse deterrent formulation of methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.