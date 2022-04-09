Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 44,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Financial Institutions (FISI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.