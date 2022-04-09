Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:FLMMF opened at $18.33 on Friday. Filo Mining has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.