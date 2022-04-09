Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 21,338 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,443,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,338 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.21% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $62,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after purchasing an additional 733,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,323,000 after purchasing an additional 97,156 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,824,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.55. 4,278,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716,295. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.96.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

