Fifth Third Bancorp Has $58.49 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,686 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $58,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Oracle by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 439,933 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 302,088 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,182,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918,993. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.35. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $215.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

