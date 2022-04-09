Field & Main Bank Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.9% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $311.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.46 and a 200-day moving average of $360.51. The stock has a market cap of $321.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

