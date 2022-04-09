Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ferro by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Ferro by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FOE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $266.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.12 million. Analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

