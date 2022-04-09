FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.55.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,538. FedEx has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.82.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in FedEx by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 45,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 73,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.