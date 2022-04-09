FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 7,422 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWI. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,428,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 91,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter worth $2,350,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $34.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.