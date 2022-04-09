FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 5,991 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,482 shares of company stock worth $19,207,032. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $63.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $276.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.