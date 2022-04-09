FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 4,098 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 36.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $73.01 and a one year high of $117.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.56.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

