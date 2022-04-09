FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.90.

CNI stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

