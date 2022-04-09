FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,208 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Neogen by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 148,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Neogen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Neogen by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

