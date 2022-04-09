FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDV stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

