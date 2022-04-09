FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Exponent by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exponent by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Exponent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPO opened at $106.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.52. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

