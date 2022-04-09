FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $896,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $347.37 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $322.68 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

