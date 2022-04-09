FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 301.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,504,000 after purchasing an additional 171,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,716,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,507 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,529,000 after acquiring an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $205.85 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.52 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

