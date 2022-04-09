FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 624.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $349.15 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $316.00 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.