FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,261,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,985 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 16.97%.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.58.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.