FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.05.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $111.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.15. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $94.91 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.