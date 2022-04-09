FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,331,000 after buying an additional 4,307,242 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $177,729,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,247,000 after buying an additional 1,740,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDB opened at $63.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

