FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,903,000 after acquiring an additional 117,537 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $51.75 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.24 and a 52 week high of $56.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24.

