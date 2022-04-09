FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,554,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,002,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average of $109.15. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

